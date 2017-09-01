Daf - 44 Variomatic - 1973

car description

Originally restored - odometer reading 13756 kmMake: DAF. Model: 44Year of production: 1973. Engine: 2 cylinder. - silent work, no smoke, Engine capacity: 844 cc. Power: 35 hp. colour: cremeTransmission: Variomatic (Automatic) - good conditionItaly registration: TOH42484, only one owner ( pls see to certificato di circolazione) Odometer reading: 13.756 Kilometers. This 44 Variomatic was imported from ItalyThe engine runs well and has good compression and oil pressure. The brake is new.Transmission after inspection.The chassis and bodywork are in overall very good condition, with signs of surface corrosion like on photo, as well as the new chrome. Interior very well, seats like new.The car can be viewed and picked up in Warsaw, The Poland. This vehicle is 44 years old. It is advisable to view the vehicle before bidding.I can help to organise cheap transportation across Europe