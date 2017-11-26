car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Crosley HotShot roadster 1950, very rare The American Crosley was famous because of their radios, but they had a dream to build an affordable car. This is a 1950 Crosley HotShot. This little car has magnificent red metallic paint and beautiful chromeparts in good condition. The interior is brandnew and has beautiful beige leather. The softtop and tonneau cover are new and in a beige colour also. The original 750 CC, 4 cyl engine is in a very good technical condition and drives great. This 1950 Crosley HotShot is a very rare and unique collector’s item. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.