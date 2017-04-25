Citroën - XM V6 Niveau 3 - 1990

car description

Offered for sale is afirst series Citroen XM V6 Niveau 3 For spare parts or restoration.Good basis with lots of spare parts! 2975 cc displacement - 167 HP - year of manufacture: 1990The engine was changed before it was taken off the road. All motor suspension parts have been replaced. The car does not start - the immobiliser is faulty.The engine is in a good condition as it was changed before being taken off the road.It was last driven 5 years ago - its condition reflects this.No Tüv - this is one for restoration. The car is full of spare parts, see photos.Seller assumes no warranty - buyer to arrange collection - transportation not provided.Viewing and collection in 8712 Nicklasdorf, Austria.