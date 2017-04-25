loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Citroën - XM V6 Niveau 3 - 1990

Photos Map

car description

Offered for sale is afirst series Citroen XM V6 Niveau 3 For spare parts or restoration.Good basis with lots of spare parts! 2975 cc displacement - 167 HP - year of manufacture: 1990The engine was changed before it was taken off the road. All motor suspension parts have been replaced. The car does not start - the immobiliser is faulty.The engine is in a good condition as it was changed before being taken off the road.It was last driven 5 years ago - its condition reflects this.No Tüv - this is one for restoration. The car is full of spare parts, see photos.Seller assumes no warranty - buyer to arrange collection - transportation not provided.Viewing and collection in 8712 Nicklasdorf, Austria.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    407531
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Citroen > XM
View Auction
No other forsale ads available from this advertiser.

People who viewed this item also viewed

  • Citroën - XM V6 Niveau 3 - 1990

    Citroen XM

    €1,200 - €1,560 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Citroën - XM 3.0 V6 - 1990

    Citroen XM

    €2,200 - €2,860 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Citroën - XM 3.0 V6 - 1989

    Citroen XM

    €2,250 - €2,925 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Citroën - XM V6 Niveau 3 - 1990

    Citroen XM

    €1,200 - €1,560 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Citroën - XM 3.0 V6 - 1990

    Citroen XM

    €2,200 - €2,860 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Citroën - XM 3.0 V6 - 1989

    Citroen XM

    €2,250 - €2,925 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
€1,200 - €1,560 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

View Auction

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!