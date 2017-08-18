Citroen - XM 2.0 CT Turbo - 1996

car description

This very nice and well-maintained Citroen XM was registered in Zurich (Switzerland) on July 1, 1997 and until the year 2000, it was driven by the 1st owner. The second owner de-registered the car in December 2016.All maintenance/services were performed in accordance with the manufacturer's instructions.The motor (1997ccm with 147 PS) turns very nicely. The manual gearshift and clutch are top.The suspension (hydro-active) works fine and has no leaks.The car drives excellently and is very comfortable.The Interior is very well maintained and has no signs of abrasion. All units work flawlessly, all displays (dot matrix) are working.The glass sunroof works also.The original radio with cassette is fully functional.The subfloor has no rust spots. The paint is in very good condition (the car was always in the garage).Colour code is EDQ and colour is SABLE D' ETE.This vehicle can be viewed and collected in Schinznach-Bad (Switzerland).