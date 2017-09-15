loading Loading please wait....
Citroën - XM - 1991

€2,550 - €3,315 (£2,267.97 - £2,948.36)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Modern Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

This future classic is one of the last true Citroen cars, a beautiful XM from the first owner. Everything about this car shows you that it is carefully driven and maintained. The 2 litre engine (114 hp) has driven 158,000 km - that’s not a lot for this robust engine, that is also well maintained.The interior is absolutely neat, without damages, slight traces of use at most. The roof lining is a bit loose, common issue with these cars.All mechanical components function properly. Engine starts and runs neatly, the 5-speed gearbox works well, as does the transmission, the propulsion and the gas-hydraulic spring system work properly, as does the electrical installation. Original Becker Grand Prix radio-cassette player. Good tyres. Car drives exquisitely.A couple of cosmetic spots on the body, small damages due to parking. At the front left of the windscreen is some sort of blister, no tear. All booklets (filled in) are included.This vehicle can be viewed (which is recommended, you can arrange an appointment via Catawiki) and picked up in Waalwijk, the Netherlands.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325556
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Citroen > XM
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

