Citroën Traction Avant 11CV 1953

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Citroen Traction Avant 11CV 1953 burgundy red in good condition This originally Dutch Citroën Traction Avant 11CV was delivered in 1953. The car has burgundy red paint and a grey cloth interior. Both the in- and outside are in a good and beautiful condition. In the front there is the 1911 CC, 4 cyl engine with 4 speed manual gearbox. This Traction Avant is very comfortable and drives great. In combination with the 4 doors it is a perfect classic car for the whole family. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.