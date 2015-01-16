loading Loading please wait....
Citroën Traction Avant 11CV 1953

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Citroen Traction Avant 11CV 1953 burgundy red in good condition This originally Dutch Citroën Traction Avant 11CV was delivered in 1953. The car has burgundy red paint and a grey cloth interior. Both the in- and outside are in a good and beautiful condition. In the front there is the 1911 CC, 4 cyl engine with 4 speed manual gearbox. This Traction Avant is very comfortable and drives great. In combination with the 4 doors it is a perfect classic car for the whole family. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

  • Ad ID
    416270
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Citroen > Traction
  • Year
    1953
