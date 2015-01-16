Citroën - Traction Avant 11 Familiale - 1955

car description

This Traction Avant 11 Familiale from 1955 is as beautiful as it is rare, as it is one of the last models. Car comes from Dpt 42 (Loire) and was imported in Belgium in 1991. In Belgium people have worked for 5 years on a complete and successful restoration, with attention to detail (photos available). I purchased the car in Belgium in 2006, in the 10 years before that it had only driven 3500 km. I myself have now added 6500 km, but unfortunately I have too little time to drive it regularly. The car stands in a garage (in Sint Anthonis). The "strapontins" have not been remounted but I do still have them. It is with a heavy heart that I sell the car; Hopefully it will find a new owner who has more time available for it!The car can be viewed and collected in Sint Anthonis. The Netherlands.