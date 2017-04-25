car description

AN AMAZING CAR TO DRIVE Brand Citroen Type SM Color Blue Interior Tan Year of build 1973 Price € 59.500,- 1973 CITROEN SM injection A Genteel GT Designed from scratch by Maserati chief engineering Giulio Alfieri The SM was an expensive car, in the realm of the BMW 3.0 CS, Mercedes 350SLC, Porsche 911, and even Ferrari’s V6 Dino 246 A sports variant of the revolutionary Citroën DS The SM provided a combination of comfort, sharp handling, and braking which was not available in any other car at the time The Citroën SM is a high-performance coupé produced from 1970 to 1975. The SM placed third in the 1971 European Car of the Year contest, trailing its stablemate Citroën GS, and won the 1972 Motor Trend Car of the Year award in the U.S. In 1961, Citroën began to work on ‘Project S’ – a sports variant of the revolutionary Citroën DS. In January 1968, Citroën purchased a controlling interest in the Italian sports car manufacturer Maserati. The acquisition followed the absorption of the French automaker Panhard and the truck manufacturer Berliet, all of which was financed by selling a 26% stake in Citroën to Fiat. In short order, Bercot set Maserati to work designing a V6 engine for the SM