Citroën - SM 2.7 V6 Maserati - 1972

car description

In 1961, Citroën decided to develop a revolutionary model called project ‘S’. The name of the project seemed science fiction and the result was, and you can tell even today, almost extraterrestrial. The body design was in the hands of Citroen’s designer Robert Opron. Even if this model was launched in the market today, the car would still be stunning. In 1968, Maserati was taken over by Citroën with the idea of using V6 engine in ‘SM’ top model. Although not officially confirmed, the SM acronym should refer to ‘Sport Maserati’. Special features of this outstanding model are hydro-pneumatic suspension, speed-sensitive DIRAVI steering with automatic reset and high directional stability, and unmistakable rotating headlights. Many stars like Leonid Brezhnev, Jay Leno, Johan Cruyff, Idi Amin and Burt Reynolds were its big fans.This car only had 2 owners, the last one from 1992, and it was always carefully stored in the warm Sardinia - Italy.The was was very cared for and bodywork is in showroom condition, without scratches or rust. ‘Rio Rot’ body colour is very rare and it was only produces in 1971 on 4% of vehicles delivered. Chrome parts are shiny and also bottom part is in very good condition. Black leather interior is the initial equipment and it is very well preserved, with the typical elegant comfort, unique of this model. Mechanics and 2.7 cc injection engine are in excellent condition, recently made a 800 km trip without any problem. It is a very reliable car, it can give you thrill and travel any distance. Valid inspection until 10/2019, just serviced also brake system and hydraulic system and new timing belt.Do not miss the chance to win this Citroën SM Maserati, an approved space shuttle also for road use.This car can be viewed/tested and picked up in Göttingen (Germany).