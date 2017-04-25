CITROEN SAXO 1.6i VTR 3dr

Accessories

Alloy Wheels, Colour Coded Bumpers, Colour Coded Mirrors, Front Fog Lamps, Rear Wash Wipe, Tinted Glass, Immobiliser, Central Locking, Driver Airbag, Electric Windows, Power Assisted Steering, Sports Seats, Radio CD, 12 Months MOT, Service History, 1 Owner from New, Low tax / Insurance, Any Inspection Welcome, Click Website for all stock, High level brake light,,this stunning little Saxo is a real showpiece, absolute showroom condition inside and out, 1 lady owner from new, finished in gleaming Jet black with unmarked grey cloth interior, genuine 47,000 miles, unmarked 14" alloy wheels, power steering, central locking with 2 original keys, radio cd, tilt/slide sunroof, tinted glass, front fogs, drivers airbag, new fitted overmats, electric windows, folding rear seats, looks and drives like a new car, sold with a new 12 months mot, you will not find a nicer example.