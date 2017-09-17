loading Loading please wait....
CITROEN SAXO 1.6 i VTR 3dr

£980
car description

Type: Used Year: 2001 Make: CITROEN Model: SAXO Trim: 1.6 i VTR 3dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 98000 Engine Size: 1587 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Black, WSMC are pleased to offer a great value Citroen Saxo, with low miles and good service record. Good condition throughout with plenty of life in the tyres and brakes from what we can see. Dont miss out, someone may be as interested as you are!, 3 owners, Service history, Sunroof Manual, Slide/Tilt Sunroof with Blind, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Alloy Wheels (14in), Electric Windows (Front). 5 seats, £980 p/x to clear

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    330385
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Citroen > Saxo
  • Derivative
    VTR
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    98000 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1587
  • Engine Model
    1587
West Sussex Motor Company Ltd
Chichester, PO198UL, West Sussex
United Kingdom

