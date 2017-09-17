CITROEN SAXO 1.6 i VTR 3dr

Type: Used Year: 2001 Make: CITROEN Model: SAXO Trim: 1.6 i VTR 3dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 98000 Engine Size: 1587 Ext Color: Black
Black, WSMC are pleased to offer a great value Citroen Saxo, with low miles and good service record. Good condition throughout with plenty of life in the tyres and brakes from what we can see. Dont miss out, someone may be as interested as you are!, 3 owners, Service history, Sunroof Manual, Slide/Tilt Sunroof with Blind, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Alloy Wheels (14in), Electric Windows (Front). 5 seats, £980 p/x to clear
West Sussex Motor Company Ltd
Chichester, PO198UL, West Sussex
United Kingdom
