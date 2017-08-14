Citroen > Mehari

car description

FOR SALE

A delightful Citroen Dyane 6 Méhari with fully traceable history from new.



EQUIPMENT

Acrylonitrile Buadiene Styrene, (ABS), thermo plastic body and panels, 2+2 seating, tubular frame, two-piece rigid fibreglass top, folding tailgate, folding front screen, full side screens, bonnet straps, spare wheel, removable folding bench, lockable glovebox. Accessories: rear fog light, 12v power supply, seatbelts front and rear, rear storage box, Citroen rubber floor mats, mudflaps.



MODEL HISTORY

In May 1968 the Dyane 6 Méhari, an all-terrain, multi-purpose platform-type pick-up was unveiled to the automotive world. Named after a fast-running dromedary camel the Méhari was based on a Citroen Dyane 6 platform and shared mechanicals with the 2CV6 and the Ami. Over a nineteen-year career a total of 144,953 units were made and it has now gained iconic status globally.



EXTERIOR

Eleven corrugated ABS thermo plastic panels are finished in vibrant Kirghiz Orange which look striking at any angle. Having won awards several times at the 2cvGB and Citroen Car Club events, the finish is spectacular thanks to a dedicated, well respected long-term custodian and his upkeep. Master Class Awards and Concours prizes both prior and after a panel colour change in 1995 proves the quality of workmanship. The original unwelded chassis has been thoroughly wax-oyled on the top, undersealed underneath, and extensively oiled inside and the space frame has been undersealed on the outside and filled with wax-oyl internally. Minor stress lines are visible on a few fixing points and original features remain in fixed such as the stainless steel wiper arms. This is an exceptional example and certain to delight the next Citroen connoisseur.



INTERIOR

Utilitarian brilliance is demonstrated from Citroen, a maker renowned for their forward thinking innovation and dare to be different mentality. The replaced seat coverings are perfect with just a minor split to the drivers side and this genuine four seater can easily be transformed into a capable utility vehicle. Incredibly the floor remains bare ABS revealing the excellent condition of the body tub and genuine Citroen rubber mats have been fitted from new. Practical accessories such as a 12v power supply, lockable rear box and headrests join playful features including a vintage Solido scale model in a matching colour on the dashboard. All controls operate as they should along with the LNA type instrument panel. Smiles and laughter guaranteed!



ENGINE & TRANSMISSION

The flat-twin air cooled two cylinder 602cc engine produces 32bhp to offer a top speed of 65mph and 0-60mph in 30secs. Meticulous maintenance from the knowledgeable owner to the original engine helps ensure mechanical reliability. New 9:1 pistons, rings and barrels have been installed and the valves have been cleaned and checked. The push rod seals are new and a new engine breather has been installed. The feather weight bonnet lifts to reveal a spotless engine bay guaranteed to please the show exhibitionist. The 4-speed synchro ‘push me pull you’ transmission operates exactly as it should having benefited from the clutch, back-plate, bearing and clutch cable all being replaced.



WHEELS, TYRES & BRAKES

All five wheels have rare Citroen accessory wheel trims fitted shod in matching 135/80 R15 tyres. Later version inboard front discs and drums at the rear, all overhauled, combined with a vehicle weighing just 555kg, braking is impressive.



HISTORY FILE

First registered on the 27th January 1981 by Lovekyn Garages Ltd in Kingston-On-Thames as a new vehicle, this Belgium built Citroen Méhari was then supplied by them four days later to a Mr Alfred Keith Waller. The New Vehicle Sales Invoice reveals a total price of £2,650 being paid by Mr Waller who remained the owner until November 1987 before selling the car for £950 to Mr Anthony Shaw. Mr Shaw purchased the vehicle for his son, Jonathan Edward Shaw, who remained the dedicated custodian and enthusiast for 30 years until selling the car to a fellow enthusiast in April 2017, Mr Robert Sansome. A truly spectacular history file with numerous insertions in the Citroenian car club magazine and 2cvGB News tracks noticeable awards such as the 1992 Stratford ‘A’ Series Concours winner and 1999 Master Class Award winner. On display at numerous Registers the following extract written by the current 2cvGB club Méhari Registrar in the April 2017 2cvGB News provides an insight; ‘XGH 616W is Jonathans lovely Méhari. As you may have seen over the monthly Missives, it is one of the longest continuously owned and driven Méharis in the UK. Jonathan has restored and rebuilt it to an exceptional standard’



The large history folder contains receipts and invoices from Méhari specialists and the original handbook and service book along with all keys are present. A historically important slice of Citroen history and wonderful in every respect.



MOT March 2018, HPI clear.



To see a video of this car please copy the link below:



https://youtu.be/am_lxUN60Ys



To see a full set of photographs of this car please copy the link below:



https://flic.kr/s/aHsm2H2bRg



'Like us' or 'Follow us' for exciting new cars coming soon at KGF Classic Cars:



https://www.facebook.com/KGFClassiccars



https://twitter.com/KGFClassicCars



