Citroen > Mehari

car description

FOR SALE

Dare to be different, an immaculate Citroen Dyane 6 Mehari Version 2.



EQUIPMENT

GRP body tub, tubular frame, heavy duty Surrey top, heater and defroster, directional signals, folding tailgate, safety chains, removable folding bench seat, dual electric wipers, bonnet straps, spare wheel. Dealer options; Mudflaps.



MODEL HISTORY

Conceived by French World War II fighter ace Count Roland de la Poype, the Mehari was based on a Citroen Dyane 6 platform and shared mechanicals with the 2CV6 and the Ami. The name Mehari is taken from a type of fast running camel, and Citroen referred it to the word "méhariste", a French colonial soldier in Algeria who rode a camel! Produced between 1968 and 1988, this utilitarian vehicle incorporated a Borg Warner Cycolac ABS plastic body tub and has gained iconic status in French automotive history.



EXTERIOR

The creative design of the corrugated Cycolac ABS body was part of Citroen’s vision for a simplistic, lightweight and fun vehicle, one which would not dent and with pre dyed panels that did not require painting. This example, finished in striking Green has been fully restored to a very high standard with all panels fully intact and showing only minor blemishes. Being a RHD conversion the panels have been replaced with GRP items perhaps from an El Cid model. A small cosmetic repair is evident on top of the driver’s door sill. A galvanised chassis replacement ensures complete structural integrity and the underside is very presentable. All trim sections are in great order, as is the fully removable surrey top in pristine condition with all catches and cords intact. An exceptional example and certain to delight to Citroen connoisseur.



INTERIOR

Utilitarian brilliance is demonstrated from Citroen, a maker renowned for their forward thinking innovation and dare to be different mentality. The vinyl seat coverings are perfect and this genuine four seater can easily be transformed into a capable utility vehicle with an impressive 880lb payload. The floor coverings are designed to be hosed out should a trip to the beach ensue! The original door chains remain fitted as Citroen intended and all controls operate as they should. Ergonomically compromised but a smile on your face is guaranteed, good sense of humour required!



ENGINE & TRANSMISSION

The air cooled two cylinder 602cc ‘pancake’ engine with its distinct rumbling soundtrack is instantly familiar, and with 33bhp it scampers along to offer a truly unique driving experience! The feather weight bonnet lifts to reveal a clean engine bay with correct brown heater tubes displayed. Total simplicity, superb owners club support and parts availability network ensure this classic is effortless to use and enjoy. The 4-speed synchro City-Matic ‘push me pull you’ transmission operates exactly as it should and being like no other car today.



WHEELS, TYRES & BRAKES

Five correct grey steel wheels are shod in new matching 135 R15 tyres all round. The manufacture stampings are clearly visible and the offside front rim shows some markings. The front inboard drum brakes and rear drums whilst not up to modern capabilities perform well in such a lightweight vehicle.



HISTORY FILE

This 1971 Version 2 Mehari arrived in the UK from France in 2003 and has been subject to a complete rebuild whilst remaining true to the original design, with only subtle upgrades and professional conversion to right hand drive. Forming part of a multi-million pound classic car collection with the previous owner, this delightful example will meet the expectations of any serious collector and likewise, will delight fun seeking individuals striving to be a bit different!



The large history folder contains receipts and invoices from Mehari specialists and also acts as a comprehensive manual with guides, drawings and parts brochures. A historically important slice of Citroen history and wonderful in every respect.



MOT January 2018, HPI clear.



To see a video of this car please click on the link below:



https://youtu.be/ckNPb94EJjQ



To see a full set of photographs of this car please click on the link below:



https://flic.kr/s/aHskNZWavQ



'Like us' or 'Follow us' for exciting new cars coming soon at KGF Classic Cars:



https://www.facebook.com/KGFClassiccars



https://twitter.com/KGFClassicCars

