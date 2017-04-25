loading Loading please wait....
Citroen Mehari Cabriolet 1985

SOLD/VERKAUFT/VENDU/VERKOCHT Citroën Mehari 1985, Azur, body off restored, as new As new, this 1985 Citroën Mehari. Recently fully body off restored and is as new. This Mehari is the 4 seat Azur edition, recognizable by the white with blue paint and the blue cabrio top. The car has the 602 CC, 33 HP engine and manual gearbox. Both are fully revised recently. Drives as new. Very rare, such a marvelous restored Mehari. So, when you are looking for a Mehari in topcondition, this one is a good choice. Car has Belgian title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

  • Ad ID
    408680
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Citroen > Mehari
  • Year
    1985
