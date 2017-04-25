Citroen Mehari Cabriolet 1975

car description

Citroën Mehari 1975 Montana green, body off restored This is a 1975 Citroën Mehari. Recently body off restored to the original specifications. No money was saved to make the car as good as new. Driven 0 km after restoration. The car has paint in the original Mehari colour Montana green, a black interior and a black cabrio top. The car has a 602 CC, 2 cyl, 33 hp engine and a 4 speed manual gearbox. Obviously, the engine and gearbox are fully revised during restoration. So a very beautiful Citroën Mehari, as new, ready for lots of driving fun. Car has Belgian title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.