Citroen Mehari Cabriolet 1975

Citroën Mehari 1975 Montana green, body off restored This is a 1975 Citroën Mehari. Recently body off restored to the original specifications. No money was saved to make the car as good as new. Driven 0 km after restoration. The car has paint in the original Mehari colour Montana green, a black interior and a black cabrio top. The car has a 602 CC, 2 cyl, 33 hp engine and a 4 speed manual gearbox. Obviously, the engine and gearbox are fully revised during restoration. So a very beautiful Citroën Mehari, as new, ready for lots of driving fun. Car has Belgian title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

  Ad ID
    408701
  Ad type
    For sale
  Category
    Citroen > Mehari
  Year
    1975
POA

Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

