Citroen Mehari Cabriolet 1974

Citroën Mehari 1974 restored in very good condition A really beautiful restored 1974 Citroën Mehari, with a fully revised 602 cc, 2 cyl, 33 HP engine. The paint is in the marvelous colour Beige Kalahari with beige interior, a wonderful combination.This is the most popular 4 seat version. This car will bring a smile on your face, every time you drive to the beach or the woods. Car has European title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.