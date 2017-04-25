loading Loading please wait....
Citroen Mehari Cabriolet 1974

Citroën Mehari 1974 restored in very good condition A really beautiful restored 1974 Citroën Mehari, with a fully revised 602 cc, 2 cyl, 33 HP engine. The paint is in the marvelous colour Beige Kalahari with beige interior, a wonderful combination.This is the most popular 4 seat version. This car will bring a smile on your face, every time you drive to the beach or the woods. Car has European title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

left-hand-drive citroen mehari convertible 1974 restored french

  • Ad ID
    408711
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Citroen > Mehari
  • Year
    1974
