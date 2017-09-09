Citroën - Mehari - 1981

car description

Standard French registration.Valid recent MOT.Known history, invoices. 4 new rims, front bumper and rear guardrails, new rear bumper available (still to be mounted, still in its original packaging). 9798 km on the clock, this vehicle was obtained from a friend in 1997 with less than 3000 km at the time.3 HP engine, no defects on the running gear or on the ground connection parts, the engine and the gearbox work perfectly, Regular use (despite still very low mileage), recent silencers and the rest of the exhaust is in good condition. It can drive any distance, very healthy vehicle in remarkable original condition. Chassis in excellent condition without any corrosion (never near the sea!), never redone or repainted, a slight alteration of the colour on the doors, low intensity damage on the front left angle, complete set of tarpaulins in very good condition, transparent and without perforations + 1 “driver/cargo” separation+ front window storage case. The seats are in good condition, rubber floor mats, everything is original.This vehicle can be viewed and retrieved near Poitiers, France.