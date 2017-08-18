loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Citroen-Mehari-1972

Compare this car
View Auction
€17,600 - €22,880 (£16,033.60 - £20,843.68)
Compare this car
View Auction
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

DATA· Revision: valid until 2018· Plaques and documents: Italians (black plate)· Engine: still running (just overhauled)· Owners: 2· Displacement: 602 ccDESCRIPTIONBeautiful Citroen Mehari of 1972 first set, orange color, completely restored sandblasted and powder coated, reinforced frame, mechanical overhauled and painted, engine overhauled (new pistons and piston cylinder valves), new drum brakes, new exhaust, new tires, bodywork new in pigment black seats with striped upholstery new possibilities, new convertible top, entered ASI.The vehicle can be reviewed and withdrawn in the province of Treviso, Italy.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305181
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Citroen > Mehari
View Auction

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content
No other forsale ads available from this advertiser.

People who viewed this item also viewed

  • Citroen-Mehari-1972

    Citroen Mehari

    €17,600 - €22,880 est. (£16,033.60 - £20,843.68 est.)
    London , London
  • Citroën - Mehari - 1974

    Citroen Mehari

    €14,500 - €18,850 est. (£13,209.50 - £17,172.35 est.)
    London , London
  • Citroen - Mehari - 1975

    Citroen Mehari

    €13,600 - €17,680 est. (£12,389.60 - £16,106.48 est.)
    London , London