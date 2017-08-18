Citroen-Mehari-1972

car description

DATA· Revision: valid until 2018· Plaques and documents: Italians (black plate)· Engine: still running (just overhauled)· Owners: 2· Displacement: 602 ccDESCRIPTIONBeautiful Citroen Mehari of 1972 first set, orange color, completely restored sandblasted and powder coated, reinforced frame, mechanical overhauled and painted, engine overhauled (new pistons and piston cylinder valves), new drum brakes, new exhaust, new tires, bodywork new in pigment black seats with striped upholstery new possibilities, new convertible top, entered ASI.The vehicle can be reviewed and withdrawn in the province of Treviso, Italy.