Citroen-Mehari-1972

DATA· Revision: valid until 2018· Plaques and documents: Italians (black plate)· Engine: still running (just overhauled)· Owners: 2· Displacement: 602 ccDESCRIPTIONBeautiful Citroen Mehari of 1972 first set, orange color, completely restored sandblasted and powder coated, reinforced frame, mechanical overhauled and painted, engine overhauled (new pistons and piston cylinder valves), new drum brakes, new exhaust, new tires, bodywork new in pigment black seats with striped upholstery new possibilities, new convertible top, entered ASI.The vehicle can be reviewed and withdrawn in the province of Treviso, Italy.
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom
It’s fair to say that without the Citroen BX, the visionary French compa...
To celebrate the 70th anniversary of the iconic ‘Type H’ van, Citroen ha...