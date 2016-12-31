loading Loading please wait....
Citroën - HY 1600 bus - 1979

€5,000 - €6,500 (£4,458 - £5,795.40)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

Odometer reading 101,500 kilometresCurrently no valid Dutch MOTDutch license plate.4 cylinder petrol engine 1600cc 52 HPTwo tone paintManual transmissionBody has had the necessary welding and is missing a few parts, as can been seen on the photos, chassis is in reasonable conditionCar does drive and shift well, but the brakes are in need of replacementThis vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Nijkerk, Netherlands.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    224228
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Citroen > HY
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

