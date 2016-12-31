Citroën - HY 1600 bus - 1979

car description

Odometer reading 101,500 kilometresCurrently no valid Dutch MOTDutch license plate.4 cylinder petrol engine 1600cc 52 HPTwo tone paintManual transmissionBody has had the necessary welding and is missing a few parts, as can been seen on the photos, chassis is in reasonable conditionCar does drive and shift well, but the brakes are in need of replacementThis vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Nijkerk, Netherlands.