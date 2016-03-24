Citroen - Dyane 6 Edelweis - 1982

car description

Citroen Dyane 6 Edelweis in stunning condition.It was a limited edition of only 600 copies. It has only had one single owner since new and 75,000 real read kilometers. It keeps the original purchase invoice and some maintenance invoices.All parts and special features of the Edelweiss series are present. Recently obtained MOT without problems and in good mechanical condition.Its the original boot tray is also delivered. As only flaw it has a little rust on the driver’s floor (see photo).The car is in Les Franqueses del Vallès, (Barcelona), Spain. Auction bids do not include transport or exportation, unless otherwise noted.In order to avoid disappointment, it is advisable to view the vehicle before bidding. To make an appointment for a visit, please contact Catawiki directly.