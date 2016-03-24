car description

1982 Citroen Dyane 6 Cote d'Azur Rare special edition of Dyane 6 New exhaust and fuel pump, running very well Original bill of sale Galvanised chassis, very sound body Article about Cote d'Azur, handbook and history This special edition appeared in UK only right at the end of production, only 285 were produced and the original sales invoice confirms this was one of them. Very well presented with largely original paint, new decals, on a highly desirable galvanised chassis, sound body, new exhaust and fuel pump, running very well with long MOT, much loved by last titled lady owner, included is an interesting article on this special edition (in French), owner's handbook and good history file. Guide price: Reduced to £4,250