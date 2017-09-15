loading Loading please wait....
Citroën - Dyane 6 Acadyane - 1980

€260 - €338 (£231.24 - £300.62)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

Citroen Dyane 6 Acadyane from 1980 to restore or for parts.It has no documents or keys. It has rust and some blows on the bodywork, as seen in the photos. The status of the mechanics is unknown. With the exception of the front grill and the front glass, which are easy to find, it is complete.The car is in Lleida, Spain. Auction bids do not include transport or exportation, unless otherwise noted.In order to avoid disappointment, it is advisable to view the vehicle before bidding. To make an appointment for a visit, please contact Catawiki directly.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325368
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Citroen > Dyane
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

