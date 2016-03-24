Citroën - Dyane 6 - 1977

car description

Citroën Dyane 6 from 1977.Painted in two tones (white and pink) three years ago. It wasn’t a professional work and so some flaws have appeared, as shown in the photographs. It needs to be repainted to make it perfect. It comes with a recent Spanish MOT (vehicle inspection). Fibre hardtop.Tyres in good condition. Vehicle in driving condition. It comes with up-to-date Spanish documents. The odometer reads 36 000 km, not real, since the instrument panel was replaced. Interior in good condition, with reupholstered seats in very good condition.Auction bids do not include transport or exportation, unless otherwise noted. The car is in Santa Susanna, Barcelona (CP 08398), Spain.It is advisable to view the vehicle before bidding, to avoid disappointment afterwards. To make an appointment for a visit, please contact Catawiki.