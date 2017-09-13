Citroen DS21 Pallas Injection Electronique-SOLD

car description

1970 DS 21 Pallas EFI LHD Finished in sable metallise with black leather interior Fitted with factory air conditioning Imported from Greece in 2013 by Classic Citroen specialists Andrew Brodie Engineering. Having received a request from a customer for a rust free DS Pallas EFI it was decided that it would be preferable to source such a vehicle on the continent to meet this criteria. This particular example was located in Athens and a flight was booked for the car to be inspected by Brodie’s. The vendor explained that he’d had the car fully restored and spent circa 30,000 euros on parts alone, all from Citroen specialist Jean Blondeau in Paris. Once the inspection was completed it was decided that the car could be driven back to the UK, it completed this 2,000 mile journey effortlessly and without fault. No real surprise given the expenditure the car had received and the overall condition it was presented in. Since arriving here at Avantgarde we have had it fully serviced, again by Andrew Brodie Engineering, fitted a Retrosound radio and had the air conditioning system serviced. A very special car fitted with very rare factory A/C and ready to enjoy.