car description

Citroen DS Confort 1974 in top condition matching numbers New in Holland delivered 1974 Citroen DS. This is the Confort version with turning headlights system and velours upholstery. The car came from the second owner who made this car in top condition and kept it this way. The car has Blanc Meije paint with red interior. The engine is matching numbers, documents of this are present. Car has Holland title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any import taxes. We can help with transport.