Citroen - DS 20 Special - 1973

Citroen - DS 20 Special of 1973 Details:-inspection valid until: 28/07/2018 -Plates and documents: Italian -Odometer reading: 28.230 Km Owners: 2Colour: Black and white. Complete with user’s manual and service manual, booklet with inspections and certificate of warranty will be delivered with the car.Description: La Citroen DSis a real car myth of the 1970’s.This car had 2 owners and has always been used in Southern Italy (no ice or snow).Body is two-colour, black and white, and was completely restored in 2006 and is still in very good condition.Interiors are in canvas, two-colour and checked, very beautiful. They have been recently replaced along with carpets. Dashboard was polished. No rust and floors are undamaged as shown in pictures. Engine: 1985 cc - 99 cv, petrol-powered and 4 speed gear. Engine was recently completely overhauled with all original pieces. All fluids were replaced, as well as filters, starter and water pump.Characteristic and funny tilting hydraulic suspensions works perfectly. Booklet complete of all inspections, manuals and original double key.A gem not to be missed.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Controguerra (TE), Italy.