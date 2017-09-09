loading Loading please wait....
Citroën - DS 20 Cambio Pallas - 1974

€18,900 - €24,570 (£17,234.91 - £22,405.38)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

Citroen DS 20 1974 in good condition.Vehicle from France., with approved report for its heritage registration in Spain.Mechanics and aesthetics restored, still to repair the underbody for rust and small completion details, as you can see in the photos.Semi-automatic gear (as the Pallas's) and hydro-pneumatic suspension in good working condition. New tyres and revised brakes. Interior in original state.The car is in Les Franqueses del Vallès, (Barcelona), Spain. Auction bids do not include transport or exportation, unless otherwise noted.In order to avoid disappointment, it is advisable to view the vehicle before bidding. To make an appointment for a visit, please contact Catawiki directly.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    317156
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Citroen > DS
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

