Citroën - DS 20 Cambio Pallas - 1974

car description

Citroen DS 20 1974 in good condition.Vehicle from France., with approved report for its heritage registration in Spain.Mechanics and aesthetics restored, still to repair the underbody for rust and small completion details, as you can see in the photos.Semi-automatic gear (as the Pallas's) and hydro-pneumatic suspension in good working condition. New tyres and revised brakes. Interior in original state.The car is in Les Franqueses del Vallès, (Barcelona), Spain. Auction bids do not include transport or exportation, unless otherwise noted.In order to avoid disappointment, it is advisable to view the vehicle before bidding. To make an appointment for a visit, please contact Catawiki directly.