Citroën - DS 19 - 1965

Citroen DS 19 from 1965, in good condition, very original.Last engine and suspension overhaul performed by Citroën official dealer. After that it has only traveled 300 km. Works have been made in the suspension, changing all spheres and in the hydraulic pump. As for the brakes, rear cylinders, front pads, pistons, etc. have been changed.Rack and pinion steering also revised. The petrol tank has been changed for a new one. There are bills to show the work done. Valid MOT, new revision date 1-12-2017. Bodywork repaired, cleaned and painted five years ago, after several years without use.The engine operates correctly, no oil leaks. Perfect suspension, rises properly and keeps very well. The odometer reads 35,600 km, non-verifiable. The car is in Vioria, Spain. Transport costs and export duties won't be included in your bids, unless otherwise stated.In order to avoid disappointment, it is advisable to view the vehicle before bidding. To make an appointment for a visit, please contact Catawiki directly.