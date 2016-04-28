Citroën - CX 2000 Pallas - 1977

car description

This Citroën CX after a design by Robert Opron radiates the delightful futuristic design of Citroën, when Citroën still really was Citroën. As a successor of the ID/DS the CX had a reputation to uphold. One brief look at the quirky instrumentation and your heart beats faster of these early Pallas, then the most luxurious model. Take your place in the spacious seat of the car, you look drawn by the ' lunule ', the speedometer and tachometer which are very originally designed and the separate placed radio, as well as the ergonomic control buttons. Not only the user friendly and lovely design stand out, also the quality and solidity of this 40-year-old classic show class and build quality. The mono-wiper, the enormous big windshield, the hollow rear window, the beautiful STAINLESS STEEL chrome, the air intake in that huge hood, the covered rear wheels, the ‘Diravi’ power steering, the hydropneumatic suspension, it's too much to mention, what this Pallas in 1977 had already.You guessed it, this text was written by an admirer with a passion for the CX; ). Soit. This silver-grey beauty is a very special car. Forty years old and then in this nice condition. Technically, everything works ... engine, transmission, brakes, hydro-pneumatics, electric, tires ... Interior ... great for 40 years. With little cost/effort it can be brought on high level. Bodywork, good and hard, under the windshield you will find a rust spot (see photos). But otherwise fine OK, also the bottom is in a good condition.You can just drive away with it, no worries, including Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection. Are you an enthusiastic Citroën enthusiast, who estimates the value of this beautiful Pallas in this state well? They will only increase in value, it is a good investment and in addition boarding-and-driving a real charming French berline classique!This Citroën CX 2000 Pallas can be viewed in Waalwijk, the Netherlands. We recommend that, before making a final bid, although with this description and many pictures we aim to give you an impression as accurate as possible. To be picked up in Waalwijk, the Netherlands. We deliver via Catawiki sold vehicles at cost in EU countries, via a few specialized Vintage cars transporters.