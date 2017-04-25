Citroen B14 F Torpedo 1927

car description

Citroën B14 F Torpedo 1927 in fabulous condition The Citroën B14 was presented at the Salon in october 1926 as successor of the B12. The chassis had a lower weight than his predecessor and the engine was improved. The car has a 1538 CC, 22 HP, 4 in line engine and 3 speed gearbox. This is a roadster, recognizable by the 4 doors and folding top. 10 Years ago, this car was fully restored and is in excellent condition. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.