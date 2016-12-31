Citroën - B.14 Normande - 1927

car description

Make: CitroënType: B.14 normandeProduction year: 1927Engine: 1539cc 4 cylinderChassis number: Odometer reading: 5 KMVery unique Citroën B. 14 Normande in largely restored state. The Chassis is rock solid and the body is fully painted.The interior has been completely redone. The wooden cargo space is professional and completely rebuilt with an eye for detail!True craftsmanship! Finished with a clear coat. One had not started yet to begin working on the engine with number 605 YA, thus it needs to be checked in order to make it running.5 new Michelin Superconfort tyres worth 1250,- euro are mounted and balanced.At present, this Citroën doesn’t have an official license plate but is for restoration purposes already seen at the Dutch Department of Road Transport.Pictures taken during the restoration are included, as well as a workshop manual of the Citroën.Naturally, this Citroën has suffered wear and tear,the body has not been professionally sprayed and there are a number of dents in the roof, see pictures.For the most part already restored for you; overall a very good basis for completing this special B14 normande!This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Oldemarkt, the Netherlands.