Citroën - AX GTI - 1992

Very rare Citroen Ax GTI from 1992 Light-footed and viciously fast GTI. This French drifty car is a pure old-fashioned GTI and is already 25 years old. Car has a fast camshaft, injectors, and a chip. Giving it 130 HP.Also an additional chip is present. Furthermore, this rare copy is in original condition. There are very few of it in Europe, therefore the car will increase in price. The Dutch General Periodical Inspection is valid until 13 March 2018. The mileage is original, see National Car Pass N.A.P. no booklets!!With the correct car pass. Had a small service recently.Inside the car has the original GTI interior, the driver's seat is a race/bucket seat. Original seat also available.The headlining is still pretty tight and the car has a sunroof. The interior of the car is in neat condition.It also has central locking with remote control. And power windows in the front.The outside looks very sleek (with minimal signs of wear). Good paint! Nice sport rims with dunlop tires.The car drives and shifts well and has 5 gears. Very fast Engine 1360cc with 69 kW good for 94 HP but because this car has a quick camshaft and injectors and chip it has 125 HP. Engine idless a bit coarse but that is normal for a fast camshaft. The car is on display in Tilburg (Noord Brabant), Netherlands.