Citroën - Acadiane - 1985

car description

Bodywork completely renewed with new parts - no worthless job!Interior: new seats and new door coverings + new carpetChassis (see photos) stainless Start and off you go! Really very nicely restored in original colour by recognized body company +/-170 photos available for inspection by the restoration that approx. has lasted one year. Engine and gearbox original and good. NO filler or polyester! The vehicle can be viewed in Diksmuide, Belgium.