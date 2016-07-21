Citroen - 2CV6 - 1984

car description

Original Citroen 2CV6, built in 1984 Dutch car, since beginning 2000 no longer used. Car comes from the 2nd owner!A car with signs of wear and in a non-drivable condition. Engine is loose, but has not run for years. However, periodically the last owner did manually run the engine. Car was put away in driving condition.If desired and without extra costs, the Citroen can be sold with EU exports documents so that any foreign buyer can readily register the car!The car is equipped with the original 602 cc engine with 27 hp, a manual 4-speed gearbox, interior and exterior in quite a good condition, this car is 33 years old. The car was rejected for the Dutch periodic vehicle inspection in 1998 because of rusted-through spot on the chassis beam (see picture). In addition, the car shows the common rust spots on the sheet metal. See also the photos. And very positive things stand out!+ Beautifully authentic 2CV+ Beautiful colour+ Paintwork in good condition and the decorative frames are also in proper condition+ Roof in very good condition+ Car has lots of charisma+ A lot of parts are included+ History available+ And much more!The car is located in Hengevelde, the Netherlands. The seller can arrange transport throughout the entire EU at an attractive price.