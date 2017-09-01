Citroën - 2CV6 - 1981

car description

Citroën 2CV6, built in 1981, original red colour, original Dutch car with a Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection valid until 7 February 2018. The car drives wonderful, odometer reading 81,357 km but a bit more could be added to that, it’s such a joy driving this 2CV6.The car can be supplied with EU export documents for foreign buyers, easily registered. No exports costs apply when exporting to another EU country as the Netherlands is within the EU therefore no import taxes due.It has a 602 cc engine, 2-cylinder boxer with 21 kW/28 hp, transmission with 4 gears, and is wonderfully original!A nice car in used condition.The last owner used the car very little, hence it is now being sold.A 36-year-old car does have some rust of course, see photos. The four mudguards were sprayed in a different red than the rest of the car, this makes the car completely unique, just like the 12V socket for a navigation system or mobile phone charger! There are so many positive things to mention, such as the original beautiful colour, and the engine, transmission and electric functions all work very well! The interior has seat covers, really beautiful! The roof is half a year old and wonderful! The car is in Hengevelde, the Netherlands. The seller can help deliver the car within Europe at very competitive rates.