Citroën - 2CV Charleston - 1982

DETAILS - Valid inspection: yes, for 2 years - Registration and documents: Original Dutch. - Odometer reading: 00118 km - Owners: purchased from the second owner. - Engine: 602 cc DESCRIPTION: Citroën 2CV6 Charleston from 1982, 602 cc engine, resprayed 6 months ago. The engine runs perfectly, overhauled gearbox only 1,000 km ago, underside in very good condition, neat interior. New insulated roof has been rebuilt, bumpers etc. The car is stainless, it has a valid inspection and original number plates. This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Maastricht, the Netherlands.
