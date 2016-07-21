loading Loading please wait....
Citroën - 2CV AZ - 1959

Delivered to Paris in 1959. The owner went on holiday with his friend and the duo made the round trip without effort.The 2CV AZ is becoming more and more rare and is considered French cultural heritage.The purchase price of a car like the 2CV AZ becomes less and less important because the value will only increase and so will the pleasure.This is the first type with a 6V battery.The registration is available and the mileage reads 78.914 kmThis vehicle can be viewed and retrieved in Levoncourt, France.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    414190
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Citroen > 2CV
€501 - €651.30 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Oldtimers

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

