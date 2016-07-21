Citroën - 2CV - 1967

This neat 2CV comes from the south of France, Department 40 Des Landes, Mont de Marsan.This 2 CV has withstood the ravages of time fairly well due to the mild climate in the south of France.Odometer reading (1) 13.000 km.Good chassis.Bottom and sills are good.The engine is loose.This 2CV needs a complete restoration.Carte Grise Française.First admission 23-03-1967, type AZAM, see pictures registration papers. The 2CV can be visited at any time, in the vicinity of Bar Le Duc, North East France
