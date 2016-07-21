loading Loading please wait....
Citroën - 2CV - 1967

This neat 2CV comes from the south of France, Department 40 Des Landes, Mont de Marsan.This 2 CV has withstood the ravages of time fairly well due to the mild climate in the south of France.Odometer reading (1) 13.000 km.Good chassis.Bottom and sills are good.The engine is loose.This 2CV needs a complete restoration.Carte Grise Française.First admission 23-03-1967, type AZAM, see pictures registration papers. The 2CV can be visited at any time, in the vicinity of Bar Le Duc, North East France

  • Ad ID
    414243
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Citroen > 2CV
€3,000 - €3,900 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Oldtimers

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

