Citroën - 2 CV type AZ - 1955

€7,500 - €9,750 (£6,944.25 - £9,027.53)
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
car description

This Citroën 2 CV from the first years of production has undergone an overhaul of its mechanics and body.The engine, in particular, is in very good condition. Work carried out: valve run-in, new petrol and battery pump, voltage regulator, cylindrical brake and new hoses.Bodywork: epoxyfloor paint, complete repainting of the body with the original colour reference. Chassis inn good original condition.In addition, the roof is new, the fabric of the seats is new and the door panels are in good condition. 5 new Michelin 125 x 400 tyres, sanded and metallic rims, vintage cylindrical gauge. Two touch-ups should be done on the body (see photos) for which quotes are available.Supplied parts: new round mirror and canvas car bra for the winter.A file of invoices is available.Standard registration, this vehicle can be viewed near Tours in France.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    307836
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Citroen > 2CV
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

