CITROEN 2 CV MULTISPACE VTR 16V 2008

car description

HERE WE HAVE A NICE EXAMPLE OF THE POPULAR AND VERSATILE CITROEN BERLINGO MULTISPACE COMING IN 'VTR' SPEC IN GREY METALLIC PAINTWORK. ONLY 2 LADY OWNERS FROM NEW WITH A LONG MOT UNTIL AUGUST 2018 AND THE SERVICE HISTORY SHOWS 5 SERVICES AT 7K, 16K, 25K, 37K AND 56K. IT COMES WITH REAR PARKING SENSORS, POWER STEERING, CD PLAYER, REMOTE CENTRAL LOCKING, ELECTRIC WINDOWS etc etc. THERE ARE 2 KEYS, A FULL BOOKPACK, 3 MONTHS UPGRADEABLE WARRANTY AND 12 MONTHS FREE AA COVER. ;;;;;;;