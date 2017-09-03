CITROEN 2 CV MULTISPACE VTR 16V 2008

HERE WE HAVE A NICE EXAMPLE OF THE POPULAR AND VERSATILE CITROEN BERLINGO MULTISPACE COMING IN 'VTR' SPEC IN GREY METALLIC PAINTWORK. ONLY 2 LADY OWNERS FROM NEW WITH A LONG MOT UNTIL AUGUST 2018 AND THE SERVICE HISTORY SHOWS 5 SERVICES AT 7K, 16K, 25K, 37K AND 56K. IT COMES WITH REAR PARKING SENSORS, POWER STEERING, CD PLAYER, REMOTE CENTRAL LOCKING, ELECTRIC WINDOWS etc etc. THERE ARE 2 KEYS, A FULL BOOKPACK, 3 MONTHS UPGRADEABLE WARRANTY AND 12 MONTHS FREE AA COVER. ;;;;;;;
3 Month Warranty ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Alarm Catalytic Converter CD Player Colour Coded Electric Mirrors Electric Windows Front and Side Airbags Front Arm Rest Immobiliser Metallic Paint MOT Power Assisted Steering Radio Rear Parking Sensors Remote Locking Service History Spare Key Split Folding Rear Seats Tonneau Cover V5 Reg Doc
Charnwood Business Park, Millfields Road, Bilston
Bilston, WV14 0QJ, West Midlands
United Kingdom
