CISITALIA 202 D, VETERAN CAR MILLE MIGLIA 1952

car description

SOLD Brand Cisitalia Type 202 D Color Maroon Interior Black Year of build 1952 Price Sold CISITALIA 202 D MILLE MIGLIA 1952 1 of only 5 examples with experimental 2.8 Litre BPM Engine and this specific example is the 1.st of the 5 cars built) 202 D, D stand for Dusio This specific example was also at the Geneva Motor Show car in October 1952. in 1977after a full restoration, the Cisitalia was raced at the Mille Miglia with Mr. Nino Palestra (know as the godfather of Cisitalia) as driver and Mr. Carlo Dusio as codriver This unique Mille Miglia 1952 Cisitalia has been sold. If you are interested in the same model or If you are willing to sell a rare/unique automobile or your entire collection, we are looking forward to hear from you. Our collection is changing on a daily base and exists of approximately 90 cars. Due to the fact that some cars are transported or restored we do not offer all of our cars on the web. If you have specific requests, please let us know as we might have the car in our collection or we can help you in find your specific car. MORE INFORMATION For more information or an appointment, please call Rutger Houtkamp+31625098150 or send an e-mail to Rutger@Houtkamp.nl