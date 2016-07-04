loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Chrysler Newyorker Cabriolet 1946

Photos Map

car description

SOLD/VERKAUFT/VENDU/VERKOCHT Chrysler New Yorker Highlander Cabriolet 1946 split window 1946 Chrysler New Yorker Highlander convertible. The green paint, softtop, chrome and the red fabric interior are in very beautiful condition. 4106 cc engine with 116 hp and manual gearbox. A very beautiful very rare American classic cabriolet. Car has Romanian title and Romanian mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

Accessories

left-hand-drive chrysler newyorker convertible 1946 green manual

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    409945
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Chrysler > New Yorker
  • Year
    1946
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

POA

Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!