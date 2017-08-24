loading Loading please wait....
Chrysler New Yorker

£23,000
Ivan Gabi
Proudly presenting my restored (foto documented) 383 big block Mopar Custom Convertible: the 50 years old"newborn" Newport.This collectible classic automobile originated from Canada.All replaced parts are authentic Mopar parts! Since the list is too long, I just like to mention a few, for your information.
Full bodywork, (sand blasted,powder quoted)new brakes, master and wheel cylinders,new brake lines,shoes,full new parking brake system,new front end inner and outer tie rods, upper and lower ball joints idler arm,pitman arm, stabilizer bushings, drive shaft universal joints,all seals filters and gaskets,incl.engine and transmission.New differential and yolk seals.New alternator, starter, water pump, fuel pump oil pump.Rebuilt convertible top mechanism, new high-quality convertible top.Rebuilt radiator,new fuel lines,hoses,belts.New front and rear suspension, shocks, bushings.New fuel tank.Custom tailored interior.Sea foam pearly diamond show car paint.Re chromed bumpers and the list goes on and on......
Original rims , tires and hubcups all 4 goes with the car.The pics taken thru restoration speaks for itself.Please inspect the pics made during the restoration (more available) this potos will give you more informations than thousands of words.....if you still have questions or request please feel free to contact me. Thanks for watching!

  • Ad ID
    306774
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Chrysler > New Yorker
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Green
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    pre 1900
  • Mileage
    1 mi
  • Power
    270 hp
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    6
  • Engine Model
    V8
Ivan Gabi
Budapest, Pestmegye

