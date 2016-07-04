Chrysler - Imperial Crown Coupe - 1961

car description

1961 Chrysler Imperial Crown Coupe. America's most carefully built car!This 1961 Coupe model has become a collectors item, because it is from the last year that Chrysler has made the Imperial with large wings.Only 829 pieces of this type were manufactured of which only a few still exist worldwide.The car is equipped with a V8 engine with 350 hp and a smoothly-shifting automatic transmission.The car is in excellent condition and has been fully restored (photos are present).The paintwork and chrome are in good condition and the car doesn’t have scratches or dents. Optically, the bumpers could be fitted with a new chrome layer, there are some small spots where the chrome has come off.The interior is in great condition with light signs of wear. The car is equipped with a sound system, which is hidden in the glove compartment. In 2016, the brakes and brake cylinders were replaced and the gas pump was renewed. The car is in privately owned and very well-maintained.Included with the car are some collector’s items, such as the original garage book and sales brochure from 1961.The car is appraised at €50,000, the valuation report from 2017 is present.The car can be viewed and picked up in Hoek van Holland, the Netherlands.