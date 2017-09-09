Chrysler - 300 hardtop coupe - 1964

Straight from California, Chrysler 300 Hardtop coupe.413CL - 4 barrel V8Odometer reading: approximately 55,000 miles Many new parts, such as: interior, headlining, discs front, tyres, dampers, etc.Automatic (push buttons on the dashboard).Vinyl top in top condition.Old restoration but still in neat condition, 1 rear ‘screen’ (fender?) has a few bubbles.These hardtop coupes are, in contrast to the 4-door version, manufactured in a very limited edition and therefore very rare!Are also starting to become expensive in the USA, so it is also a nice investmentThe car has just arrived from the USA, so it needs a service / check-up to dot the i’s and cross the t’s.This car comes with a US-title (vehicle registration certificate), all customs and import duties have already been paid. This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom
Range-topping American cars of the 1950s are not exactly known for their...
Sony has officially announced the release date for Gran Turismo Sport, w...