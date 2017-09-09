loading Loading please wait....
Chrysler - 300 hardtop coupe - 1964

€13,600 - €17,680 (£12,401.84 - £16,122.39)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

Straight from California, Chrysler 300 Hardtop coupe.413CL - 4 barrel V8Odometer reading: approximately 55,000 miles Many new parts, such as: interior, headlining, discs front, tyres, dampers, etc.Automatic (push buttons on the dashboard).Vinyl top in top condition.Old restoration but still in neat condition, 1 rear ‘screen’ (fender?) has a few bubbles.These hardtop coupes are, in contrast to the 4-door version, manufactured in a very limited edition and therefore very rare!Are also starting to become expensive in the USA, so it is also a nice investmentThe car has just arrived from the USA, so it needs a service / check-up to dot the i’s and cross the t’s.This car comes with a US-title (vehicle registration certificate), all customs and import duties have already been paid. This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    317140
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Chrysler > 300
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

