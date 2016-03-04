Chevrolet Special Deluxe Coupe 1941

car description

Chevrolet Special Deluxe 2 door coupe 1941 in very good condition 1941 Chevrolet Special Deluxe 2 door coupe in very beautiful and healthy condition. Black paint with brown interior. Marvelous and authentic combination. Paint, chrome, interior etc are very beautiful. The car has the 3539 CC 6 in line engine with a 3 speed manual gearbox with column gear change. So a very marvelous 1941 Chevy. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.