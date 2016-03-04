Chevrolet 3800 Pick-Up 1948

car description

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- Chevrolet 3800 Thriftmaster Pick-Up 1948, 1 ton, to be restored 1948 Chevrolet Thriftmaster pick-up for restoration. This variant of the 3100 and 3600 has a loading capacity of 1 ton in stead of ½ ton (3100) and ¾ ton (3600). This Californian import pick-up has the 3548 CC 90 HP 6 in line engine and a 3-speed manual gearbox with floorshift. Engine doesn’t run, so a nice project for restoration or hotrod/ratrod. Car has USA title and document import duties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.