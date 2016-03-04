Chevrolet - Nova Coupe V8 - 1972

car description

This stainless 2-door Nova from 1972 was imported from California and is in good condition.It was recently repainted in the colour mango/orange. This was nicely done; there are some slight signs of wear on the paintwork, but these are minimal. There is a small flaw on the lid of the boot, near the lock was once a small sticker, creating a slight colour difference. The body is very tight.The underside of the car is solid and undamaged. The chrome work is neat as is the interior. The 307ciu V8 engine has been overhauled, and the car has been driven very little since. The engine runs very well and the automatic transmission shifts smoothly. The car steers, brakes and drives very well and has plenty of power. Technically and mechanically a good car, but also visually. Yet, everything should be checked prior to a possible official vehicle inspectionThis car comes with a US title, all import duties and taxes have already been paid.This fast-rising Nova can be viewed on the oldtimer fair ClassicsNL 27, 28 and 19 October in Leeuwarden, Netherlands and be picked up to Sint Jacobiparochie, Netherlands. We can deliver the car throughout Europe and beyond by arrangement.