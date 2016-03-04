Chevrolet - Nova 350 SS - 1973

car description

Chevrolet Nova 350 SS 1973This original Nova SS truly is very fast, with its 350ci V8 5.7 litre engine.The automatic transmission is a Hurst gearbox and a diff lock. This is the perfect drag race car. But it is also very suitable as a daily driver. When you’re able to control yourself, that is.The car is technically and visually in good condition. In addition, it drives very well and, with the recently fitted disc brakes, it also brakes very well.The body is sleek and the car is rock-solid. The paintwork is neat and the leatherette roof is sleek. The interior is also neat.Almost everything about this car has been technically renewed with quality materials.This Nova already has a Dutch number plate and the Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection is valid until April 2018!This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Sint Jacobiparochie, the Netherlands. We can also deliver this car to your home throughout Europe by arrangement.