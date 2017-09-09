Chevrolet - Monte Carlo - 1970

car description

The Monte Carlo, which was launched in 1970, is a combination of unprecedented luxury and performance. The dress has superb proportions with the longest bonnet ever installed on a Chevrolet and a squat muscular backThis elegant and racy cocktail has guaranteed a great commercial success, but there are few copies left in such an original condition without corrosion. VIN: 138570l205045Of US origin (blue plate car) this vehicle has spent its whole life in California. Imported to France in 2016Valid recent MOT.Turquoise / white vinyl roof.The mileage reads 97.064 miles (156.000km)V8 small block Chevy 350ci 5.7L engine with3-speed TH350 automatic transmission In excellent working condition, the V8/automatic transmission is a true pleasure. This vehicle is presented in a rare preserved original condition.The body is in excellent condition, very good quality solid metal without flaws or dents and no corrosion. The Misty Turquoise Metallic appears to be original and never repainted. . The original patina is pleasant to the eye, the varnish is a bit dated on the boot.A choice for the next owner to repaint or preserve the original?The vinyl roof is in a healthy original condition, dry with some cracks (and what is rare, no blisters or tears). A new vinyl roof is included in the sale, but the seller never dared to install it in order to preserve the original look. The vehicle is fitted with American Racing rims with good rubber, the original rims are also included in the sale. The interior is clean and the bench seat has a new upholstery according to the original specification (OEM) The glove box accommodates a discreet laser car radio to preserve the look. This vehicle drives any distance without problem.This vehicle can be viewed and retrieved in Brest, France.